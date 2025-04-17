Selling Stellar In 4-1 Wahoos Win Over Columbus

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos evened up their first road series of the season at one game apiece on Wednesday night, beating the Columbus Clingstones 4-1 thanks to a dominant outing from Robby Snelling.

Snelling (W, 2-0) worked 6.0 scoreless innings of one-run ball, striking out six and walking only one, to earn his second win. He outdueled fellow ace Drue Hackenberg (L, 1-2), who pitched 5.2 effective innings for the Clingstones but struggled with his command at critical moments.

The Blue Wahoos (8-3) jumped ahead early in the second inning, as Nathan Martorella drew a leadoff walk and advanced to third base on a pickoff throwing error and wild pitch. Jake Thompson drove him in with a sacrifice fly for a 1-0 Pensacola lead.

A similar progression followed in the fourth inning, as Joe Mack coaxed a leadoff walk from Hackenberg before scoring on a Josh Zamora sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead. The Blue Wahoos lineup went only 1-for-10 with men in scoring position, but provided enough offense for Snelling to pitch comfortably.

The Clingstones (5-5) scratched across their lone run on an Adam Zebrowski RBI single in the fourth, but Snelling dug deep to retire Zebrowski with two men aboard in the sixth to end his night on a high note.

Thompson added an insurance run in the sixth inning with a two-out RBI double after Josh Zamora had reached on an unusual catcher’s interference call, and Dalvy Rosario forced in Pensacola’s fourth run in the ninth inning with a bases-loaded walk. The Blue Wahoos drew eight walks as a team on the evening, including three leadoff walks that all came in to score.

Josh White pitched a scoreless seventh before Dale Stanavich (S, 2) entered in the eighth and got the final six outs to earn the save.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Clingstones on Thursday night. First pitch from Synovus Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET/6:05 p.m. CT.