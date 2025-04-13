Photos: SEC Western Gate Soccer Showdown At Ashton Brosnaham Park

April 13, 2025

The top-ranked Southeastern Conference women’s soccer teams competed in the Western Gate Soccer Showdown at Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park off 10 Mile Road. It was the second year for the free event at the Escambia County Park.

The showdown will feature 45-minute matchups between the Florida Gators, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and LSU Tigers, and autograph sessions. Admission was free.

For a photo gallery from  LSU vs. Mississippi State, click here.

The 2025 SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament will return to Escambia County November 2-9. The top 12 SEC women’s soccer teams will compete for the SEC Championship at Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park.

Pictured: LSU takes on Mississippi State Saturday afternoon at Escambia County’s Ashton Brosnaham Park. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

