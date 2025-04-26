Over 2,200 High School Students In Escambia County Have Now Received CPR Training

Over 2,200 Escambia County students have received hands-on CPR and and AED training.

Escambia County Public Schools, in partnership with Nemours Children’s Health and the American Heart Association provided the state-required basic first aid training, which includes hands-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) instruction.

The program reached 2,200 students after training was conducted this week at West Florida High School, the seventh and final high school in this year’s program.

For more photos from CPR training at Northview High School, click here.

According to the American Heart Association, immediate CPR can double or triple the chances of survival after cardiac arrest. With more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occurring outside of a hospital setting each year, bystander intervention plays a crucial role in clinical outcomes.

Florida statute requires students in 9th and 11th grade to participate in basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training.

Pictured: Students receive CPR training at Northview High School earlier this year. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.