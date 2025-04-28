Mostly Sunny, Upper 80s To Begin A Warm Week

April 28, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southeast after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

