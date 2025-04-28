Mostly Sunny, Upper 80s To Begin A Warm Week
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southeast after midnight.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
