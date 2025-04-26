Mostly Sunny, High About 86 This Afternoon

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.