Mostly Sunny And 87, A Few Isolated Showers Possible Sunday Afternoon
April 27, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of isolated showers after 4 pm.Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82.
