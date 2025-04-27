Mostly Sunny And 87, A Few Isolated Showers Possible Sunday Afternoon

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of isolated showers after 4 pm.Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82.