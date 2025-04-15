Mostly Sunny And 75 Tuesday
April 15, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.
