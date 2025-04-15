Mostly Sunny And 75 Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.