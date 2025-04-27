Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Problem Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 90 (Scenic Highway) Resurfacing, from south of Interstate 10 (I-10) to south of Hyde Park Road – Drivers on Scenic Highway will encounter intermittent lane closures, from south of I-10 to south of Hyde Park Road, Sunday, April 27 through Thursday, May 1, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for milling and paving operations. Law enforcement will be on site and traffic flaggers will direct drivers safely through the work zone.

The week of Sunday, April 27, drivers may encounter the following construction related traffic disruptions:

U.S. 98 (Gregory Street) Resurfacing from North Palafox Street to east of 14th Avenue – Drivers on Gregory Street, from North Palafox Street to 14th Avenue, will encounter alternating, intermittent lane closures Sunday, April 27 through Thursday, May 1, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for milling and paving operations and placement of thermoplastic striping.

I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction related traffic disruptions: Intermittent I-10 inside lane closures near the Nine Mile Road interchange, Sunday, April 27 through Thursday, May 1, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction between the I-10 ramps, Sunday, April 27 through Friday, May 2, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Law enforcement will be on site, and directional signage will be in place to guide drivers through the work zone.



I-10 at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – The week of Sunday, April 27, drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: The U.S. 29 southbound turn lane access to the I-10 eastbound on-ramp will be temporarily shortened Monday, April 28 through Friday, May 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The reduced turn-lane length is required for daytime construction activities and will reopen nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. North Palafox Street, between Hope Drive and Whitehead Drive, will have intermittent daytime lane closures, Tuesday, April 29 and Wednesday, April 30, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for crews to relocate construction equipment. Flaggers will direct drivers safely through the work zone. I-10 between U.S. 29 and I-110, is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 90 Resurfacing from West of Avalon Boulevard to East of Stewart Street – Drivers may encounter intermittent U.S. 90 lane closures, between Avalon Boulevard and Stewart Street, Sunday, April 27 through Thursday, May 1, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for shoulder work and placement of thermoplastic striping.

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River – Drivers on U.S. 90 may encounter intermittent lane closures over the Simpson River Bridge, Sunday, April 27 through Thursday, May 1, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. as crews perform bridge construction work. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph through the work zone.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.