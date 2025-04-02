Helen Marie Chavers

April 2, 2025

Mrs. Helen Marie Chavers, age 91, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2025, at her home in Georgia. She was a native of Pensacola, Florida, spent most of her life in Cantonment, Florida before moving to be with her daughter Patricia and husband Bill in Newnan, Georgia. She was a faithful member on Enon Baptist Church in Enon, Florida.

She loved her family deeply and found joy in every moment spent with them. Life was a beautiful journey for her, filled with laughter and love. Gardening brought her peace; she delighted in nurturing flowers that blossomed brightly in her yard. The vibrant colors and sweet scents made her heart smile. Cooking was another passion of hers; she enjoyed creating delicious meals that brought everyone together around the table. Each dish was made with love, making family gatherings even more special.

She is preceded in death by parents, Charles Avery and Downey Singleton; husband, Melvin Carter; sons, Eugene Chavers, Michael Chavers and Roger Chavers; daughters, Shirley Aldridge, and Renee Chavers; grandson, Randy Alridge; and sister, Evelyn Vannoy.

Mrs. Chavers is survived by her sons, David Chavers of Walnut Hill, Florida, Ronald and wife Denise Chavers of Monticello, Mississippi, and Charlie and wife Dawn Chavers of Milton, Florida; daughters, Patricia and husband Bill Wallace of Newnan, Georgia, she also has two other daughters 20 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren was too many to count; and numerous other relatives

Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 1:30 PM at Enon Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Dean officiating.

Burial will follow at Enon Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation will be held -Saturday, April 5, 2025 at Enon Baptist Church from 12:30 until service time at 1:30 PM.

Pallbearers will be Cody Chavers, Michael Chavers, Phillip Chavers & Ronald Chavers

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by Jane · Filed Under Obituaries 

 