Helen Marie Chavers

Mrs. Helen Marie Chavers, age 91, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2025, at her home in Georgia. She was a native of Pensacola, Florida, spent most of her life in Cantonment, Florida before moving to be with her daughter Patricia and husband Bill in Newnan, Georgia. She was a faithful member on Enon Baptist Church in Enon, Florida.

She loved her family deeply and found joy in every moment spent with them. Life was a beautiful journey for her, filled with laughter and love. Gardening brought her peace; she delighted in nurturing flowers that blossomed brightly in her yard. The vibrant colors and sweet scents made her heart smile. Cooking was another passion of hers; she enjoyed creating delicious meals that brought everyone together around the table. Each dish was made with love, making family gatherings even more special.

She is preceded in death by parents, Charles Avery and Downey Singleton; husband, Melvin Carter; sons, Eugene Chavers, Michael Chavers and Roger Chavers; daughters, Shirley Aldridge, and Renee Chavers; grandson, Randy Alridge; and sister, Evelyn Vannoy.

Mrs. Chavers is survived by her sons, David Chavers of Walnut Hill, Florida, Ronald and wife Denise Chavers of Monticello, Mississippi, and Charlie and wife Dawn Chavers of Milton, Florida; daughters, Patricia and husband Bill Wallace of Newnan, Georgia, she also has two other daughters 20 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren was too many to count; and numerous other relatives

Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 1:30 PM at Enon Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Dean officiating.

Burial will follow at Enon Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation will be held -Saturday, April 5, 2025 at Enon Baptist Church from 12:30 until service time at 1:30 PM.

Pallbearers will be Cody Chavers, Michael Chavers, Phillip Chavers & Ronald Chavers