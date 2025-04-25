Dry, Mostly Sunny And Warm Weather Continues

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.