Dry, Mostly Sunny And Warm Weather Continues

April 25, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 