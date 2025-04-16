Century’s New $35,000 Sign Has Been Installed

April 16, 2025

The Town of Century’s new $35,000 sign has been installed.

Last December, the town council approved the purchase from Plastic Arts Signs in Pensacola for the new sign, which includes an electronic message center. According to an agenda item by then-Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr., the sign will “enhance community visibility and branding” with a more modern design than the town’s non-functioning brick-based electronic sign. The brick sign has been removed.

Century funded the sign with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The old sign (pictured bottom) also included the Century Branch Library. Gomez said in December that the town was in discussions with the West Florida Public Libraries, a system owned and operated by Escambia County, about potential cost sharing for the sign. The library is not on the new sign.

Pictured: A new sign outside the Century Town Hall on Tuesday, April 15. Pictured bottom: The town’s former sign, which has now been removed. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

2 Responses to “Century’s New $35,000 Sign Has Been Installed”

  1. Reader on April 16th, 2025 5:17 am

    Lipstick on a pig is still a porker.

  2. KG on April 16th, 2025 5:06 am

    Dang, Century can’t even hire a sign installer that can center letters. It’s time for Tally to stick a fork in Century.





