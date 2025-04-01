Becoming Sunny, High Near 80

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast

Tuesday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.