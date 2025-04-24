A Few Pop-up Showers Possible, Otherwise Mostly Sunny Today

April 24, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Slight chance of pop-up showers. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Patchy dense fog after 10pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Areas of dense fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

