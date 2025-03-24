Weak Front Brings Monday Rain, Some May Be Strong

March 24, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10am. High near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 