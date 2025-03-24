Weak Front Brings Monday Rain, Some May Be Strong

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10am. High near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.