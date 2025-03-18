Today Is Special Election Day In Century For Vacant Council Seat

March 18, 2025

Voters in Century will head to the polls on today in a special primary election to fill a vacant town council seat.

Three candidates will appear are the ballot for Century Town Council Seat 4. John Bass, Kathryn Fleming and Lizbeth Harrison are vying for the position.

The seat was left vacant after Alicia Johnson was appointed interim mayor after Luis Gomez, Jr., resigned for health reasons. Johnson chose not to run for the seat.

A candidate will need one more than 50% of the vote to be declared the winner; otherwise, there will be a general election on April 29.

Polls will be open on election day from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Billy G. Ward Century Courthouse at 7500 North Century Boulevard in Century. The election is nonpartisan and open to any registered voter that lives within the town limits. The voter registration deadline has passed.

We will have election results here on NorthEscambia.com.

Pictured top: (L-R) Century council candidates John Bass (submitted photo), and Kathryn Fleming and Lizbeth “Sparkie” Harrison (NorthEscambia.com photos).

