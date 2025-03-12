Sunny Today; Showers And Thunderstorms Thursday

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Low around 57. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 41.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73.