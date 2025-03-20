Sunny Skies And A Bit Cooler Thursday

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light southeast wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.