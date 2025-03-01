Sunny Saturday, High In The Upper 70s

March 1, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

