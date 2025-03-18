Sunny, Middle 70s For Tuesday

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.