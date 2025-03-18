Sunny, Middle 70s For Tuesday
March 18, 2025
Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. South wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.
