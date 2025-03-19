Sunny And Warm Wednesday, High Near 80; Showers Wednesday Night

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north after midnight.

Friday: Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.