Sunny And Warm Wednesday, High Near 80; Showers Wednesday Night

March 19, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north after midnight.

Friday: Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 