Severe Storms Possible By Tuesday Night

March 3, 2025

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 70, but trong to severe storms are possible by late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Damaging straight-line winds are the primary threat and a tornado or two is possible.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3am, then showers likely. Low around 55. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Calm wind.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 