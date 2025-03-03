Severe Storms Possible By Tuesday Night

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 70, but trong to severe storms are possible by late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Damaging straight-line winds are the primary threat and a tornado or two is possible.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3am, then showers likely. Low around 55. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Calm wind.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.