Scattered Showers And Storms For Saturday

March 8, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A chance of showers before 9am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9am and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog after midnight. Low around 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

