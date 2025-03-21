Ribbon Cutting Set For Community Park In Gonzalez

A ribbon cutting has been set for the new Jennings Gonzalez Park at 1552 Goldenrod Road.

The park has been open to the public since February 10 and is open each day from sunrise to sunset. The. community park features a playground with a slide, numerous climbing structures, and additional play features for all ages.

The ribbon cutting will take place on Wednesday, April 2 at 2 p.m.

Jennings-Gonzalez Park is Escambia County’s second park addition in District 5 recently, following the newly-opened Paper Park near International Paper in Cantonment.

“This new park offers even more opportunities for children and families in District 5 to get outside and play, which is a critical part of creating a wonderful quality of life for our residents,” District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said. “I appreciate the Jennings family and the greater Gonzalez community for their support and continued contributions in District 5, and I’d like to thank our Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments for continuing to add amenities like this that our residents will enjoy for many years to come.”

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.