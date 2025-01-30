New ‘Paper Park’ At Former IP Golf Course Is Now Open

Escambia County’s new paper park is now open on the 68-acre former International Paper golf course in Cantonment following a ribbon cutting Thursday.

The park is a cooperative effort of Escambia County and International Paper, with the county leasing the property from IP and years of planning.

“What you see on the ground is the culmination of those efforts and those conversations,” Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said. “This is one (project) that you could see the success before you even finished the project and cut the ribbon, and it’s fantastic.”

Paper Park features a 0.81 mile walking path, playground, a complete 18-hole “Timber Toss Disc Golf” course, and a 704 square feet covered pavilion with picnic tables. The park at the corner of Highway 29 and Muscogee Road is open to the public free of charge from sunrise to sunset. The parking area is off Mintz Lane at the southeast corner of the property.

Barry announced that plans are already in the works to expand the walking track, about doubling the total length. That is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

“It’s absolutely a great amenity for the community,” Escambia County Administrator Wes Moreno said at the opening ceremony. “We put a lot of work into Cantonment and the area around Muscogee Road. We put a three or four million dollar project in for Carver Park. And we also partnered with International Paper, and they worked with us, always a good community partner. We have a community center right now that is under design (for nearby Carver Park). There is a lot of focus, a lot of emphasis here in this community to improve it and make it better every day.”

“This former golf course that just sat her vacant, to be able to transform it into something that truly remarkable,” Whitney Fike said, calling the park a “big community partnership”. “I’m excited to see the community members out here working and playing.”

“We’ve had many conversations just this week about walking out of work to go home and hearing the laughter on the playgrounds and seeing people being able to enjoy the playground, the walking track, and even as the disc golf course,” Fike added “It’s been packed just since yesterday, so it’s really amazing of what the vision turned into, and we’re excited to see it grow.”

Barry said he is always open to ideas on how to improve parks, including the new Paper Park, Carver Park, Santa Maria Park and others in the district, even gleaning a few ideas and suggestions from the comments on NorthEscambia.com and our social media channels.

