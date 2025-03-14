Reminder: Veterans Outreach Event Today In Davisville And April 9 In Molino

The Escambia County Veterans Services Office will host and event today in Davisville and next month in Molino to give veterans a chance to discuss benefits with an accredited veterans services officer.

Assistance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis at no charge. No appointment is required.

Meetings will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates at community centers in North Escambia:

Friday, March 14: Davisville Community Center, 10200 Highway 97 in Davisville

Wednesday, April 9: Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95A in Molino.

Escambia County Veterans Services Office staff members will be available to help with topics including reviewing VA benefits, filing a VA claim, and reevaluating VA disability.

For more information, contact the Veterans Services Office at (850) 595-2409 or email VSO@myescambia.com. Learn more about Escambia County’s Veterans Services Office at MyEscambia.com/veterans-services.

