Person of Interest In Suspicious Munson Death Found Deceased in Louisiana

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a man wanted for questioning in a suspicious death near Munson has been found deceased out of state.

Michael Glenn Davis, 60, was found deceased March 6 in the rural Munson area. An autopsy was underway to determine the cause of death.

Authorities had been seeking to question Johnny Drew Mobley, who was previously considered a person of interest in connection with the case.

The SRSO said Mobley (pictured) was found deceased in West Monroe, Louisiana, on March 15. His cause of death has not yet been confirmed. The investigation into Mobley’s death is ongoing, and Santa Rosa County authorities are working closely with West Monroe Police Department to gather more details.