Mostly Sunny, Maybe A Quick Passing Afternoon Shower

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 4pm. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.