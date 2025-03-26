Mostly Sunny, Maybe A Quick Passing Afternoon Shower

March 26, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 4pm. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 