Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Problem Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 (Gregory Street) McGuire’s St. Patrick Day 5K Run, Downtown Pensacola – Motorists will encounter a road closure on Gregory Street, Garden Street, and Bayfront Parkway Saturday, March 8 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the St. Patrick Day Run.

Motorists will encounter a road closure on Gregory Street, Garden Street, and Bayfront Parkway Saturday, March 8 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the St. Patrick Day Run. U.S. 98 (Gregory Street) Resurfacing from North Palafox Street to east of 14th Avenue – Drivers on Gregory Street, from North Palafox Street to 14th Avenue, will encounter alternating, intermittent lane closures Sunday, March 9 through Thursday, March 13, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. for milling and paving operations.

Drivers on Gregory Street, from North Palafox Street to 14th Avenue, will encounter alternating, intermittent lane closures Sunday, March 9 through Thursday, March 13, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. for milling and paving operations. North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane (State Road (S.R.) 6) – The week of Sunday, March 9, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on North Palafox Street, from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., as crews place thermoplastic striping and perform traffic signalization work.

The week of Sunday, March 9, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on North Palafox Street, from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., as crews place thermoplastic striping and perform traffic signalization work. Interstate Circle Bridge Over Eight Mile Creek Construction – Interstate Circle is closed at the Eight Mile Creek Bridge through mid-2025 while crews replace the bridge. Signs are in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Pine Forest Road, Longleaf Drive and Wymart Road.

I-10 at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: North Palafox Street, between Hope Drive and Whitehead Drive, will have intermittent daytime lane closures. Signage will be in place to direct drivers safely through the work zone. I-10 between U.S. 29 and I-110, is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound. A new temporary on-ramp for U.S. 29 southbound drivers accessing I-10 eastbound is now open. Detouring traffic to the temporary ramp will allow crews to continue work to reconstruct the I-10/U.S. 29 interchange.

Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions:

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between S.R. 4 and the Alabama State Line – Drivers on North Century Boulevard, between S.R. 4 and the Alabama State Line, may encounter intermittent lane closures for paving operations. Signage will be in place to direct drivers safely through the work zone.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River – Drivers on U.S. 90 in Santa Rosa County may encounter intermittent lane closures over the Simpson River Bridge, Sunday, March 9 through Thursday, March 13 between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. as crews perform bridge construction work. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph through the work zone.

Drivers on U.S. 90 in Santa Rosa County may encounter intermittent lane closures over the Simpson River Bridge, Sunday, March 9 through Thursday, March 13 between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. as crews perform bridge construction work. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph through the work zone. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive, Sunday, March 9, through Friday, March 14, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.