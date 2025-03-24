Here Are The Road Construction Delay Spots For This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 (Gregory Street) Resurfacing from North Palafox Street to east of 14th Avenue – Drivers on Gregory Street, from North Palafox Street to 14th Avenue, will encounter alternating, intermittent lane closures Sunday, March 23 through Thursday, March 27, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. for milling and paving operations.

North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane (State Road (S.R.) 296) – The week of Sunday, March 23, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on North Palafox Street, from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., as crews place thermoplastic striping and perform traffic signalization work.

U.S. 90 (Scenic Highway) Resurfacing, from South of Interstate 10 (I-10) to south of Hyde Park Road – Drivers on Scenic Highway will encounter intermittent lane closures, from south of I-10 to south of Hyde Park Road, Sunday, March 23 through Thursday, March 27, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for milling and paving operations. Law enforcement will be on site and traffic flaggers will direct drivers safely through the work zone.

Interstate Circle Bridge Over Eight Mile Creek Construction – Interstate Circle is closed at the Eight Mile Creek Bridge through mid-2025 while crews replace the bridge. Signs are in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Pine Forest Road, Longleaf Drive and Wymart Road.

I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction related traffic disruptions: Intermittent I-10 inside lane closures near the Nine Mile Road interchange, Monday, March 24 through Thursday, March 27, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction between the I-10 ramps, Monday, March 24 through Friday, March 28, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Law enforcement will be on site, and directional signage will be in place to guide drivers through the work zone.

Drivers will encounter the following construction related traffic disruptions:

I-10 at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – The week of Sunday, March 23, drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: North Palafox Street, between Hope Drive and Whitehead Drive, will have intermittent daytime lane closures. Signage will be in place to direct drivers safely through the work zone. I-10 between U.S. 29 and I-110, is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound. A new temporary on-ramp for U.S. 29 southbound drivers accessing I-10 eastbound is now open. Detouring traffic to the temporary ramp will allow crews to continue work to reconstruct the I-10/U.S. 29 interchange.

The week of Sunday, March 23, drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions:

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between S.R. 4 and the Alabama State Line – The week of Sunday, March 23, drivers on North Century Boulevard, between S.R. 4 and the Alabama State Line, may encounter intermittent lane closures for paving operations and construction activities. Signage will be in place to direct drivers safely through the work zone.

U.S. 90 Routine Bridge Maintenance over S.R. 291 (North Davis Highway) – Motorists may encounter intermittent eastbound lane closures Monday, March 24 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

S.R. 291 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Carpenter Creek – Motorists may encounter intermittent southbound lane closures south of I-10 Tuesday, March 25 from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

U.S. 90 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Bayou Texar – Motorists may encounter intermittent eastbound lane closures west of S.R. 289A Tuesday, March 25 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

U.S. 90 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Escambia River – Motorists may encounter intermittent westbound lane closures east of U.S. 29 Thursday, March 27 through Sunday, March 30 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 90 Resurfacing, from west of Avalon Boulevard to east of Stewart Street – Drivers may encounter intermittent U.S. 90 lane closures, between Avalon Boulevard and Stewart Street, Sunday, March 23 through Thursday, March 27, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for shoulder work and placement of thermoplastic striping.

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River – Drivers on U.S. 90 may encounter intermittent lane closures over the Simpson River Bridge, Sunday, March 23 through Thursday, March 27, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. as crews perform bridge construction work. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph through the work zone.

S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) Bridge Rehabilitation over Garcon Point Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, March 24 through Friday, March 28 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for construction activities.

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive, Sunday, March 23, through Friday, March 28, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for paving operations. The existing designated right-turn lane leaving the Walmart parking lot at S.R. 281 and U.S. 98 will be closed for construction activities beginning Sunday, March 23. Motorists can continue to turn right from the adjacent lane.

I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Blackwater River – Motorists may encounter intermittent westbound lane closures west of S.R 87 Wednesday, March 26 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.