FWC Hunter Safety Courses Set For Molino, Cantonment, Jay, Milton

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety internet-completion courses in Molino, Cantonment, Jay and Milton. Hunter safety courses are designed to help students become safe, responsible and knowledgeable hunters and learn about conservation.

Participants must take the online course before attending a class.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

The two-day events will be held as follows, and you must have completed an online hunter safety course and have a copy of the completion certificate or field day voucher prior to taking a Field Day.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

March 10, 6 p.m. and March 29, 9 a.m. — Molino Community Center

March 3, 6 p.m. and March 29, 9 a.m. — Escambia County Extension, Cantonment

April 7, 6 p.m. and May 3, 9 a.m. — Escambia County Extension, Cantonment

April 14, 6 p.m. and May 3, 9 a.m. — Molino Community Center

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

March 17, 6 p.m. and March 29, 9 a.m. — Jay United Methodist Church

March 24, 6 p.m. and March 29, 9 a.m. — Santa Rosa Extension, Milton

April 21, 6 p.m. and May 3, 9 a.m. — Jay United Methodist Church

April 28, 6 p.m. and May 3, 9 a.m. — Santa Rosa Extension, Milton

Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes or by calling FWC safety coordinator Jeff Schumacher at (850) 767-3612 for more information or email.