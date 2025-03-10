Clearing For Monday, Temperatures Will Top Out In The Middle 60s

March 10, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Cloudy, then gradual clearing, with a high near 65. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 45. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light west wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

