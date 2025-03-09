Chance Of Scattered Rain And Thunderstorms Continues For Sunday

March 9, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Northeast wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

