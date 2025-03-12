Controlled Burn Planned Today On Pate Street Near UWF, FPL

Today, the Florida Forest Service is planning to conduct a 70-acre prescribed burn on University of West Florida property along Pate Street, near the FPL Clean Energy Center

The burn will only be initiated under proper weather conditions including a south or southwest wind component to steer smoke toward Escambia River. Florida Forest Service firefighters will be executing the burn and will have equipment such as brush trucks and bulldozers on hand. Crews also will monitor and patrol the area keeping a close eye on any potential smoke impacts during the burn.

This burn is part of an ongoing plan and partnership between the university and Florida Forest Service to not only reduce hazardous vegetative fuels and the wildfire risk in the area but also help restore the property to its native state. Prescribed fire mimics the natural fire regime that once was part of Florida’s landscape. Local plants and animals thrive in prescribed burn areas thanks to the new growth and additional nutrients left behind post burn. Many of Florida’s native species are not only fire adapted – meaning they have learned to live with fire – but some are fire dependent and these routine, low-intensity fire is essential to their survival.