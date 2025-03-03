Man Gets 12 Years In 1998 Killing. Here’s How ECSO Solved The Case Decades Later

An Escambia County man was sentenced to 12 years in state prison on Thursday for a 1998 Winn Dixie parking lot killing that went unsolved for decades.

Donald Holmes II was found guilty of manslaughter with a firearm after first being charged with the murder of Steven Davis. He will receive 352 days of credit for time previously served, and he will be on probation for 12 years after release.

When he was charged last year, Holmes was serving a 20-year sentence in a Florida State prison for a 2012 Escambia County home invasion robbery. He had been set for release in 2032. Both sentences will now run concurrently.

Steven Davis was in his Yellow Cab (pictured below) leaving the parking lot of the Winn Dixie on Navy Boulevard about 4 a.m. on August 26, 1998, when he shot. He got out of his cab, collapsed in the parking lot and died.

Davis’ cab was later recovered near Navy Boulevard with an open driver’s door and rear passenger doors. The driver’s window was shattered.

New forensic technology was used to examine a bloody fingerprint (pictured below) found at the scene, Simons said Tuesday, leading to the identification of Holmes as the suspect.

“We knew the blood was Steven’s blood, but we couldn’t get the detail we needed from this particular fingerprint, but we tried,” Simmons said. “We tried not once, not twice, but three different times…because we weren’t able to get the details needed to form an adequate identification.”

“We tried one more time with some new training, but also new technology,” Sheriff Simmons added. “…That print put us at this individual right here.”

