Woman Charged With Passing Package Of Drugs To Death Row Inmate

A visitor to an Atmore prison has been charged with passing a package of drugs to a death row inmate from Atmore.

The incident happened Sunday at Holman prison. The Alabama Department of Corrections said Nanceen Alexander, 68, was observed passing a package to inmate Cedric Jerome Floyd. Correctional officers intervened and recovered the package.

The Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Services Division was notified and an agent responded. Alexander was interviewed then placed under arrest and transported to the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center. She was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, promoting prison contraband II, and possession of drug paraphernalia..

Floyd has been on death row since a 2013 conviction for murdering his girlfriend, 32-year old Tina Jones, in Atmore on January 2, 2011. The slaying was motivated by the victim’s intention to end a violent and tumultuous off-and-on two-year dating relationship with Floyd. Only hours before the Jones’ death, Floyd sent threatening cell phone messages to her saying “don’t make me send myself to prison,” and “ya’ll going to hate you ever met me.”

Jones called 911 at 12:46 a.m. to report that Floyd was breaking into her home. Two minutes later, Atmore Police officers arrived and found Jones lying in the floor of the home with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds, according to Atmore Police. She was transported to Atmore Community Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.