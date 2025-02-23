What’s The Status Of A Costco For Nine Mile Road?

What’s happening with plans for a new Costco store on Nile Mile Road?

Short answer — nothing.

An engineering firm filed plans with Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC) for the store back in June of last year. Then, in response to DRC feedback, updated plans were filed in late October 2024.

Since that time, the proposal has not gone before the DRC for consideration. Without a development order, the project can’t move forward.

A DRC Committee review on the resubmission has not yet been scheduled.

We reached out to Costco for comments on this story, but didn’t hear back.

What do the plans show?

The latest plans filed last October with Escambia County show the 172,580 square feet Costco retail store with a gas station and 885 parking spaces at 235 East Nine Mile Road, at the corner of East Nine Mile Road and Chemstrand Road. That’s the site of the current Planet Fitness and a former Kmart store. It’s several parcels totaling just under 22 acres.

The new plans are about 10 thousand square feet larger that the originally filing months earlier.

The plans show the existing Dairy Queen, Sam’s Seafood Restaurant and Wells Fargo to remain, with a Costco gas station constructed between Sam’s Seafood and Wells Fargo in an area that is currently a parking area for the old shopping center. The current Planet Fitness building will be demolished to make room for the new Costco if it’s approved.

Pictured top: The Costco in Montgomery, Alabama, on Saturday afternoon, February 22. NorthEscambia.com photo. Pictured below: Plans for a Costco on Nine Mile Road in Pensacola. Click to enlarge.