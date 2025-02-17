Water Main Break Leads To Boil Water Notice On Glenna, Gainey Lanes

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for Cottage Hill Water Works customers on Glenna Lane and Gainey Lane following a water main break Monday.

The water main break occurred on William Ditch Road, but water was rerouted to maintain service and Williams Ditch Road is not included in this notice.

The utility is advising, as a precaution, that all water on Glenna and Gainey lanes used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

This story will be updated with the boil water notice is rescinded.