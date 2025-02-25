Warming Into The 70s Today

February 25, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Becoming sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

