Warming Into The 70s Today
February 25, 2025
Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Becoming sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
