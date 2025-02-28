Sunny Skies For Your Friday

February 28, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

