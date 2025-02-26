Sunny And Mid 70s Today; Scattered Showers Possible Thursday
Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 51. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
