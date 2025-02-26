Sunny And Mid 70s Today; Scattered Showers Possible Thursday

February 26, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 51. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

