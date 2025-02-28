Salzman Files Bill To Enhance Online Safety For Minors

Rep Michelle Salzman has filed a bill she says will strengthen protections for children and teenagers on social media platforms.

House Bill 743, titled “Social Media Use by Minors,” would require social media platforms to disable end-to-end encryption or other data encryption features that restrict the accessibility of messages for accounts held by minors under 16-years-old.

Salzman’s bill would also enable parents or legal guardians to view all messages sent and received by their minor children on these platforms and allow law enforcement to access messages relevant to felony criminal investigations involving minors.

The Escambia County Republican’s social media bill would also maintain existing requirements for social media platforms to terminate accounts of users under 14-years-old and to obtain parental consent for users aged 14 and 15.

“This legislation is a crucial step in our ongoing efforts to protect Florida’s youth from the potential dangers lurking in the digital world,” Salzman said. “By addressing message encryption, we’re empowering parents and law enforcement with the tools they need to ensure our children’s safety online.”

She said her bill builds upon an existing law that went in effect January 1 that bans social media accounts for Florida Children under 14 and requires parental permission for minors aged 14 or15.

Salzman said the proposed bill addressing growing concerns include Mental health issues linked to social media use, especially among young girls; the threat of online predators exploiting these platforms to communicate with minors; the need for increased parental oversight of children’s online activities; and concerns about harmful content hosted on social media platforms.

“As legislators, it’s our responsibility to adapt our laws to the rapidly changing digital landscape,” Salzman added. “HB 743 is part of a national trend to address the perceived harms to minors on social media services, and Florida continues to lead the way in protecting our youth.”

If the bill is passed and signed by the governor, it will take effect on July 1.