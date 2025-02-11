At Least Three Injured In Ellyson Industrial Park Storm

At least three people were injured in what was reported as possible tornado tornado touchdown in the Ellyson Industrial Park.

It happened about 4:25 p.m. with most of the damage near the far east end of Copter Road.

Multiple commercial buildings were damaged, with one building sustaining severe roof damage. A large debris field was reported.

For more photos, click here.

Several injuries have been reported and are being treated on scene by Escambia County EMS. Three patients have been transported by EMS to a local hospital. This is an active incident, and the exact number of injuries is unknown at this time.

McDavid and Cantonment ECFR units were moved south for coverage.

The National Weather Service will investigate and make a final determination if the damage was caused by a tornado. There were no watches or warnings in effect at the time of the incident.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.