Partly Sunny Today, Then Rainy Unsettled Period Begins

February 10, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely before 9pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9pm and midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 58. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

