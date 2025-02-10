Partly Sunny Today, Then Rainy Unsettled Period Begins
February 10, 2025
Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely before 9pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9pm and midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 58. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind around 10 mph.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
