Mostly Sunny, High In The Middle 70s

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Widespread dense fog, mainly between 10pm and 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70.