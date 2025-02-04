Mostly Sunny, High In The Middle 70s

February 4, 2025

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Widespread dense fog, mainly between 10pm and 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 