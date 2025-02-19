Morning Rain, Turning Much Colder

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 53. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 43. Wind chill values between 15 and 25. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 23. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.