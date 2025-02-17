Middle 50s Today, Middle 30s Tonight

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Moday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 46. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.