Highway 4 Escambia River Bridge: Lane Closures Possible Monday And Tuesday

Drivers may experience delays on the Highway 4 Escambia River Bridge between Century and Jay on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, intermittent lane closures in both directions will occur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days as crews conduct routine bridge maintenance.

Pictured: The eastbound approach from Century to the Highway 4 Escambia River Bridge. NorthEscambia.com file photo. Click to enlarge.