Here Are This Week’s Traffic Slow Down Construction Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Ninth Avenue ( State Road (S.R.) 289) Resurfacing from Creighton Road (S.R. 274) to Olive Road – The week of Sunday, Feb. 9, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Ninth Avenue, from Creighton Road to Olive Road, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for milling and paving operations.

Drivers on Scenic Highway will encounter intermittent lane closures from south of I-10 to south of Hyde Park Road, Sunday, Feb. 9 through Thursday, Feb. 13, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for milling and paving operations. Law enforcement will be on site and traffic flaggers will direct drivers safely through the work zone. U.S. 98 (Gregory Street) Resurfacing from North Palafox Street to east of 14th Avenue – Drivers on Tarragona Street, from East Chase Street to East Wright Street, will encounter daytime alternating, intermittent lane closures Friday, Feb. 14 for milling and paving operations.

Interstate 10 (I-10) at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction related traffic disruptions Sunday, Feb. 9 through Thursday, Feb. 13, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.: Intermittent I-10 inside lane closures near the Nine Mile Road interchange. Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction between the I-10 ramps. Law enforcement will be on site, and directional signage will be in place to guide drivers through the work zone.

Drivers will encounter the following construction related traffic disruptions Sunday, Feb. 9 through Thursday, Feb. 13, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.:

Drivers will encounter the following construction related traffic disruptions:

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between S.R. 4 and the Alabama State Line – Drivers on North Century Boulevard, between S.R. 4 and the Alabama State Line, may encounter intermittent lane closures for paving operations. Signage will be in place to direct drivers safely through the work zone.

Santa Rosa County:

I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Blackwater Bridge – Motorists may encounter intermittent east and westbound lane closures Sunday, Feb. 9 and Monday, Feb. 10 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Motorists may encounter intermittent east and westbound lane closures Sunday, Feb. 9 and Monday, Feb. 10 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance. U.S. 90 Resurfacing from west of Avalon Boulevard to east of Stewart Street – Drivers may encounter intermittent U.S. 90 lane closures, between Avalon Boulevard and Stewart Street, Sunday, Feb. 9 through Thursday, Feb. 13, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for milling and paving operations.

– Drivers on U.S. 90 westbound may encounter intermittent lane closures over the Simpson River Bridge, Sunday, Feb. 9 through Thursday, Feb. 13 between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. as crews perform bridge construction work. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph through the work zone. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive, Sunday, Feb. 9, through Friday, Feb. 14, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.