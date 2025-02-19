Gonzalez Utilities Issues Boil Water Notice For Some Areas West Of Highway 29

February 19, 2025

A boil water notice will be in effect for some customers of Gonzalez Utilities following a water main break Wednesday morning.

Outages impacted the west side of Highway 29, including:

  • Grand Oaks
  • Silver Glen
  • Tate Road
  • Cardinal Creek
  • and surrounding areas in that vicinity.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, Gonzalez Utilities said they were working to restore water as soon as possible, and a boil water notice will be in effect.

Residents located in the specified boil water notice area are advised to boil water for one minute at a rolling boil or to use eight drops of regular unscented household bleach per gallon of water, for water to be used for drinking or cooking purposes. Two independent bacteriological samples have been initiated, and the advisory will be lifted as soon as possible.

Precautionary boil water notices are issued as a part of the standard protocol following any loss of water pressure, whether as a result of planned maintenance activities or unscheduled repairs.

This story will be updated when the boil water notice is lifted.

Written by William Reynolds 

 