FCA Above The Rim, Beyond The Goal Awards Presented To Local Athletes

The Northwest Florida Fellowship of Christian Athletes recently presented their “Above the Rim” Basketball Awards and “Beyond the Goal” Soccer Awards to local athletes.

Girls’ Basketball

Central : Autumn Boutwell

: Autumn Boutwell East Hill : Claire Utter

: Claire Utter Escambia : Demi Liu

: Demi Liu Gulf Breeze : Layla Gronert

: Layla Gronert Jay : Brady Godwin (not coming)

: Brady Godwin (not coming) Milton : Alexis Hawthorne

: Alexis Hawthorne Navarre : Jolee Storer (not coming)

: Jolee Storer (not coming) Northview : Madison Levins

: Madison Levins PHS : Zion Perkins

: Zion Perkins Pensacola Catholic : Morgan Smith (not attending)

: Morgan Smith (not attending) Pine Forest : Chrisshona Bargaineer

: Chrisshona Bargaineer Tate : Taylor Malone

: Taylor Malone Washington : Chamiah Francis

: Chamiah Francis West Florida : Macey Vegas

: Macey Vegas UWF: Delaney Trushel

Boys’ Basketball

Central : Donovan Dean

: Donovan Dean East Hill : Austin Lockard

: Austin Lockard Escambia : Peter Brasfield

: Peter Brasfield Milton : Elliot Wilson

: Elliot Wilson Navarre : Kaleb Woodward

: Kaleb Woodward Northview : Brian Yoder

: Brian Yoder PHS : Khlyen Eccles

: Khlyen Eccles Pensacola Catholic : Terius Mason (not attending)

: Terius Mason (not attending) Tate : Bryce King

: Bryce King Washington : Pierce Bizerra

: Pierce Bizerra West Florida : Heston Burns

: Heston Burns UWF: Rodney Bryant Jr.

Girls’ Soccer

Escambia : Addisyn Cole

: Addisyn Cole Gulf Breeze : Sarah Cornwell

: Sarah Cornwell Milton : Jacquelyn Marie Ruffini

: Jacquelyn Marie Ruffini Navarre : Kennedy Kerns

: Kennedy Kerns Pace : Ana Saenz

: Ana Saenz PHS : Peyton Chester

: Peyton Chester Pensacola Catholic : Emma Lacour

: Emma Lacour Pine Forest : Angel Walden

: Angel Walden Tate : Bristol Guy

: Bristol Guy Washington : Tyler Stubblefield

: Tyler Stubblefield West Florida Tech: Laney Jackson

Boys’ Soccer

Escambia : Kayden Hall

: Kayden Hall Milton : Sawyer Anderson

: Sawyer Anderson Pace : Fletcher Carroll

: Fletcher Carroll PHS : Zach Peterson

: Zach Peterson Pensacola Catholic : Thomas Lawrence

: Thomas Lawrence Pine Forest : Yeison Sosa

: Yeison Sosa Washington: Carson Smith

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.