FCA Above The Rim, Beyond The Goal Awards Presented To Local Athletes
February 19, 2025
The Northwest Florida Fellowship of Christian Athletes recently presented their “Above the Rim” Basketball Awards and “Beyond the Goal” Soccer Awards to local athletes.
Girls’ Basketball
- Central: Autumn Boutwell
- East Hill: Claire Utter
- Escambia: Demi Liu
- Gulf Breeze: Layla Gronert
- Jay: Brady Godwin (not coming)
- Milton: Alexis Hawthorne
- Navarre: Jolee Storer (not coming)
- Northview: Madison Levins
- PHS: Zion Perkins
- Pensacola Catholic: Morgan Smith (not attending)
- Pine Forest: Chrisshona Bargaineer
- Tate: Taylor Malone
- Washington: Chamiah Francis
- West Florida: Macey Vegas
- UWF: Delaney Trushel
Boys’ Basketball
- Central: Donovan Dean
- East Hill: Austin Lockard
- Escambia: Peter Brasfield
- Milton: Elliot Wilson
- Navarre: Kaleb Woodward
- Northview: Brian Yoder
- PHS: Khlyen Eccles
- Pensacola Catholic: Terius Mason (not attending)
- Tate: Bryce King
- Washington: Pierce Bizerra
- West Florida: Heston Burns
- UWF: Rodney Bryant Jr.
Girls’ Soccer
- Escambia: Addisyn Cole
- Gulf Breeze: Sarah Cornwell
- Milton: Jacquelyn Marie Ruffini
- Navarre: Kennedy Kerns
- Pace: Ana Saenz
- PHS: Peyton Chester
- Pensacola Catholic: Emma Lacour
- Pine Forest: Angel Walden
- Tate: Bristol Guy
- Washington: Tyler Stubblefield
- West Florida Tech: Laney Jackson
Boys’ Soccer
- Escambia: Kayden Hall
- Milton: Sawyer Anderson
- Pace: Fletcher Carroll
- PHS: Zach Peterson
- Pensacola Catholic: Thomas Lawrence
- Pine Forest: Yeison Sosa
- Washington: Carson Smith
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments