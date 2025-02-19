FCA Above The Rim, Beyond The Goal Awards Presented To Local Athletes

February 19, 2025

The Northwest Florida Fellowship of Christian Athletes recently presented their “Above the Rim” Basketball Awards and “Beyond the Goal” Soccer Awards to local athletes.

Girls’ Basketball

  • Central: Autumn Boutwell
  • East Hill: Claire Utter
  • Escambia: Demi Liu
  • Gulf Breeze: Layla Gronert
  • Jay: Brady Godwin (not coming)
  • Milton: Alexis Hawthorne
  • Navarre: Jolee Storer (not coming)
  • Northview: Madison Levins
  • PHS: Zion Perkins
  • Pensacola Catholic: Morgan Smith (not attending)
  • Pine Forest: Chrisshona Bargaineer
  • Tate: Taylor Malone
  • Washington: Chamiah Francis
  • West Florida: Macey Vegas
  • UWF: Delaney Trushel

Boys’ Basketball

  • Central: Donovan Dean
  • East Hill: Austin Lockard
  • Escambia: Peter Brasfield
  • Milton: Elliot Wilson
  • Navarre: Kaleb Woodward
  • Northview: Brian Yoder
  • PHS: Khlyen Eccles
  • Pensacola Catholic: Terius Mason (not attending)
  • Tate: Bryce King
  • Washington: Pierce Bizerra
  • West Florida: Heston Burns
  • UWF: Rodney Bryant Jr.

Girls’ Soccer

  • Escambia: Addisyn Cole
  • Gulf Breeze: Sarah Cornwell
  • Milton: Jacquelyn Marie Ruffini
  • Navarre: Kennedy Kerns
  • Pace: Ana Saenz
  • PHS: Peyton Chester
  • Pensacola Catholic: Emma Lacour
  • Pine Forest: Angel Walden
  • Tate: Bristol Guy
  • Washington: Tyler Stubblefield
  • West Florida Tech: Laney Jackson

Boys’ Soccer

  • Escambia: Kayden Hall
  • Milton: Sawyer Anderson
  • Pace: Fletcher Carroll
  • PHS: Zach Peterson
  • Pensacola Catholic: Thomas Lawrence
  • Pine Forest: Yeison Sosa
  • Washington: Carson Smith

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 